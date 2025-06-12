Nikhil Siddhartha addresses the accident on Ram Charan's The India House set: ‘We survived a huge mishap’

The set of Ram Charan-produced and Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer The India House was flooded during the shoot when a water tank burst on set on Thursday. Videos of the Shamshabad set being overflooded with water are doing rounds on social media, and lead actor Nikhil addressed the incident, calling it a ‘huge mishap’. (Also Read: Water tank bursts on set of Ram Charan's The India House causing major flooding, crew members injured) Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer The India House crew was injured and sets were destroyed in a water accident.

Nikhil Siddhartha addresses accident on The India House set

Nikhil reacted to one of the videos doing rounds on social media from The India House set, confirming that the accident did take place. He detailed what happened and confirmed that there was no loss of life. He wrote, “We r all Safe. Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken. We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage. #IndiaHouse.”

Producer Abhishek Agarwal wrote, “A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse while shooting today. Everyone on the sets is safe and sound. Thank you for all your concern. #JaiMataDi.” Ram's production house re-tweeted Nikhil and Abhishek's posts.

The accident on the set of Ram Charan’s The India House

Clips circulating on the internet show the cast and crew screaming as water floods the movie set. Some can be seen trying to escape the rush of water, while others can be seen trying to save the equipment. The sudden flooding, caused by the bursting of a water tank, injured a few crew members. The video shows massive damage done to the set, and shooting has now been disrupted.

About The India House

The Ïndia House is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and produced by Ram and Abhishek Agarwal. Talking to Hindustan Times in August last year after his film Karthikeya 2 won Best Telugu Film at the National Film Awards, Nikhil spoke about The India House and said, “Despite what people think, The India House isn’t about Veer Savarkar. It’s actually about a bunch of Indian students in 1905 India who…I can’t reveal more. (laughs) Let’s just say this will also be something to watch out for because I want to continue telling great stories.”