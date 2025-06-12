Water tank bursts on set of Ram Charan's The India House causing major flooding, crew members injured

An unexpected incident occurred on the sets of the upcoming film The India House, produced by Ram Charan, when a water tank burst during shooting near Shamshabad, Telangana. Many videos from the flooded film sets are doing the rounds on the internet. (Also read: Ram Charan's Game Changer editor Shameer Muhammed recalls ‘terrible experience’ working with Shankar: ‘I left the film’) A sudden water tank burst led to flooding at the set of Ram Charan production's The India House

What happened on the sets

Sources told India Today, that the sudden flooding disrupted the production and resulted in severe injuries to an assistant cameraman and a few other crew members. The flooding happened due to the bursting of a water tank on the sets.

The clips circulating on the internet give a glimpse of the tragic accident. The videos show the massive scale of damage on the sets of The India House while many crew members are still trying to save whatever they can from the flooded sets.

Production team's official statement still awaited

The mishap has temporarily halted filming, and the team is assessing the situation to determine the impact on the production schedule. The affected individuals have reportedly received immediate medical attention. However, the production team has yet to release an official statement regarding the accident, and any update regarding the injured crew members is still awaited.

About The India House

The India House is a period drama set in 1905, exploring themes of love and revolution. The film marks Ram Charan's foray into film production with his company, V Mega Pictures. The film has Nikhil Siddartha, who is known for films like the Karthikeya franchise, 18 Pages, and Spy, as the main lead. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, it also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Ram introduced the film in 2023 with a teaser on the occasion of VD Sarvakar’s 140th birth anniversary.