Nikhil Siddhartha interview: ‘I feel energised after Karthikeya 2's National Award win’

Nikhil Siddhartha is on cloud nine this year. He started it with the birth of his baby boy Dheera Siddhartha in February, whom he adores beyond belief, and now, his film Karthikeya 2 has won Best Telugu Film at the 70th National Film Awards. (Also Read: 70th National Film Awards full list of winners: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Aattam win big) Nikhil Siddhartha will soon be seen in The India House and Swayambhu.

“I’m so happy…I’m at a loss for words,” says Nikhil in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. “Sometimes you’re so lost in all the trappings of making a successful film, awards like this make you feel good about the recognition,” he adds, getting his bearings.

‘It makes me want to work harder’

Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya changed Nikhil’s career twice. When the first part was released in 2014, people were drawn to the film's blend of mythology and contemporary topics. And now, the sequel has won a National Award. “I feel energised after this win; it makes me want to work harder now. We were pleased when we released Karthikeya 2 in Hindi, too, and it was received well. But this is a surprise,” he says.

Nikhil believes the film got this recognition because everything from the story to the characters felt relatable. “Karthikeya’s USP has always been how connected families feel to it. People from all walks of life could enjoy it. Even today, when I attend an event, someone will walk up to me and ask when we’ll begin work on the third film. (laughs) It feels nice to have such love from people in all walks of life,” he says.

‘I want to continue telling great stories’

Nikhil is now juggling time between being a father and shooting for Swayambhu with Bharat Krishnamachari and The India House with Ram Vamsi Krishna. “I want to enjoy my son’s childhood because someday he will grow up and won’t need me. He also reminds me of my father, whom I lost a while back. It’s tough when he gives me the puppy eyes, and I need to shoot,” he admits.

While he does it begrudgingly, Nikhil admits his upcoming projects make it a little easier for him to leave home. “Swayambhu will be one of those larger-than-life, event movies everyone will want to watch on the big screen. I’m done with a major chunk of the shoot. It’s physically exhausting to play a warrior. But if Amitabh (Bachchan) garu can do his stunts for Kalki 2898 AD, I’m not going to complain,” he adds.

Nikhil also has The India House lined up with the producer of Karthikeya 2 - Abhishek Agarwal, and Ram Charan - for whom it’s a first with producing projects other than his father, Chiranjeevi’s. “Despite what people think, The India House isn’t about Veer Savarkar. It’s actually about a bunch of Indian students in 1905 India who…I can’t reveal more. (laughs) Let’s just say this will also be something to watch out for because I want to continue telling great stories,” he says.

‘It’s a blessing when people reject bad films’

Nikhil believes there’s a brighter future ahead, not just for him but for the Telugu film industry as a whole. “I don’t mind if people don’t recognise Nikhil the actor as long as the films I’m a part of get noticed,” he says, adding, “Luckily, the biggest blessing we have in Tollywood is that we have producers who don’t mind giving directors the budget they deserve to tell an honest story. We also have a movie-loving population that will reject bad films, which is a blessing in disguise. It makes us strive to do better.”

Nikhil sees a change coming and lists Chandoo, Tharun Bhascker and Nag Ashwin as examples of the kind of filmmakers bringing about the change. “We have understood now that when a director comes up with a great concept, we will make it at any cost, literally. Directors like Chandoo, Tharun and Nag are the future because they’re sensible with their stories. And when you have the perfect combination of creativity and money, the sky’s the limit,” he rounds off.