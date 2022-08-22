Karthikeya 2’s Hindi version keeps growing stronger each day, subverts expectations with 15 crore haul

Karthikeya 2, which released on August 13, has performed remarkably at the domestic box office. The Telugu film's Hindi version has grossed ₹15.32 crore in India. Although the film released around the same time as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Karthikeya 2 has done better than expected. The film's Hindi version made ₹9.57 crore in its second weekend. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. Read more: Karthikeya 2's Hindi version mints ₹11 crore, Ram Gopal Varma calls it 'bigger' than RRR and KGF

Karthikeya 2 had minted ₹48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. Now, as per trade analysts, the film has done even more business in its second weekend in comparison to its opening week, something which is unheard of in today's times. After earning ₹5.75 crore in its first week, Karthikeya 2 earned ₹9.57 crore in its second weekend alone.

Praising the film for doing exceptionally well at the domestic box office, and almost doubling its week 1 collection in its second weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, “Karthikeya 2 is a one-horse race... Weekend 2 business [ ₹9.57 crore] is much, much higher than the entire week 1 [ ₹5.75 crore] business, which is unheard of in today's times... remarkable... Week 2 – Friday ₹2.46 crore, Saturday ₹3.04 crore, Sunday ₹4.07 crore. Total: ₹15.32 crore India business (of) Hindi version.”

Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gave a shoutout to the film's director Chandoo Mondeti and even compared him to RRR's director SS Rajamouli. He had tweeted on Saturday, “Actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2, produced by @abhishekofficl on second Friday doing double collections of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan proves that K2 (Karthikeya 2) is a bigger blockbuster than @ssrajamouli's RRR and @Prashant_neel's KGF2… Congrats to @chandoomondeti.”

Karthikeya 2 is a Telugu-language thriller written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and dubbed in other languages like Hindi. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, and stars Nikhil and Anupama along with actor Anupam Kher. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.

