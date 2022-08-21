Karthikeya 2's Hindi version mints 11 crore, Ram Gopal Varma calls it 'bigger' than RRR and KGF

Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which was released on August 13, has emerged as a box office winner this weekend. The film's Hindi version has grossed ₹11.25 crore in just 2 days. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lauded the film's director Chandoo Mondeti on Twitter and compared him to RRR's director SS Rajamouli in new tweet. Also Read: Not Laal Singh Chaddha or Dobaaraa, Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is ruling Hindi box office right now

Taran Adarsh tweeted fresh numbers of Karthikeya 2 and wrote, “#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt... Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat... From ₹ 7 lacs [on Day 1] to ₹ 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version.”

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil in the lead, minted ₹48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. The film is the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya and also stars Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.

Lauding Nikhil and Chandoo on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Actor Nikhil's #karthikeya2 produced by @abhishekofficl on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of #AamirKhan ‘s #LSJ and @AkshayKumar ‘s #RakshaBandhan proves on ROI, K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than @ssrajamouli's #RRR and @Prashant_neel's #KGF2 ..CONGRATS to @chandoomondeti."

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Forrest Gump, also starring Kareena Kapoor. It has fizzled out in just one week of release. Dobaaraa is Anurag Kashyap's time travel movie that collected ₹72 lakh on Day 1. The total collection of the film stands at ₹54 crore in India in 10 days. Akshay Kumar's Rakshan Bandhan earned just ₹28 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend. The film's total collection since it's release stands at ₹38.6 crore.

SS Rajamouli's RRR's Hindi version minted ₹19 crore on it's first day. The film which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn made ₹131 crore in its first week just from it's Hindi version.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON