Allu Arjun's cosy Diwali pic with family makes fans wonder why his brother Sirish's fiancée Nayanika is cropped out

The Allu family spent Diwali together by dressing up in their best, bursting crackers and spending quality time together. Allu Bobby and Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy posted pictures from their cosy evening on Instagram, only for fans to notice that there was one key member cropped out – Allu Sirish’s fiancée Nayanika Reddy. Brothers Allu Sirish, Bobby, and Arjun celebrated Diwali together in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun spends Diwali with his family

Bobby posted a picture on Instagram, wishing fans a Happy Diwali. In the picture, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, Allu Arvind and Nirmala, can be seen surrounded by their sons Arjun, Bobby and Sirish, apart from their daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Sneha, who also posted a picture and video dump on her Instagram, posted the same photo. She also posted pictures of their children, Ayaan and Arha, enjoying the firecrackers and the diyas the Allu family put up around their home.

Nayanika Reddy cropped out of Diwali pic

But one couldn’t help but notice that some sitting near Sirish, his fiancée Nayanika, was cropped out of both the photos. Confused fans flooded the comments section of both posts to wonder why she was cropped. One fan commented, “Nainika kanipistaledu. (Can’t see Nayanika).” Another wrote, “Shirish Anna Wyf kuda pakkalone undi. (Sirish’s wife is sitting next to him).” One joked, “Something is hidden,” while another asked, “Naynika reddy where?” A fan even commented, “Allu sirish pakka avaru unnadi crop enduku chesaru. (Why did you crop out the person next to Allu Sirish?)”

Allu Sirish hasn’t revealed Nayanika’s face yet

Nothing much is known about Nayanika other than that she’s a Hyderabad-based businesswoman. On October 1, Sirish posted a picture of them holding hands in Paris on Instagram, announcing that they were engaged. He wrote, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart—my engagement to Nayanika.” He also mentioned that his grandmother, who recently died, wished to see him married. The actor has yet to reveal Nayanika's face online.

Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy and has yet to announce his upcoming films.