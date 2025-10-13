Allu Sneha Reddy shares glimpses of her romantic birthday evening with Allu Arjun: ‘Just us’

Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, celebrated her birthday this year with a European vacation. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her getaway to Paris and Amsterdam. She also posted pictures of what appeared to be a luxurious evening spent with Arjun on her birthday. Take a look. Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy twinned in black for her birthday evening.

Allu Sneha Reddy’s birthday evening with Allu Arjun

Sneha posted a new set of pictures on her Instagram, writing, “A birthday night, just us.” The first picture showed her dressed in black and adjusting her shoe on the stairs. The second showed Arjun gently holding her hand as they posed for a picture together.

One picture even showed them out and about, while another monochrome candid showed Arjun laughing as Sneha hugged him close. Arjun and Sneha twinned in black on her birthday, and fans couldn’t help but comment under the post with heart emojis. Sneha recently also posted pictures from Amsterdam and Paris during their getaway.

As is customary, on Sneha’s birthday on 29 September, Arjun had also posted pictures from their vacation, writing, “Happy Birthday Cutie (black heart emoji).” For the uninitiated, Arjun and Sneha married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011. They have two children: son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Recent work

Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s film Pushpa, in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He played a daily wage worker turned smuggler named Pushpa Raj in the film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Pushpa 2 has broken numerous records and is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film, surpassing Dangal, with a worldwide total of over ₹1871 crore.

Arjun is now shooting for a film directed by Atlee. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and is produced by Sun Pictures.