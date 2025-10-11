Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone's film will be addictive: Atlee says Hollywood technicians find AA22 x A6 to be challenging

When Atlee announced his film with Allu Arjun, fans could hardly contain their excitement. Later, when Deepika Padukone came on board as the female lead, the project created yet another huge buzz on social media. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on AA22 x A6. Now, in an interview with India Today Digital, Atlee has revealed that he is aiming to make a film that will be “addictive to watch.” Atlee gives an update about his upcoming film Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun.

Atlee says Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's film will be addictive

Atlee spoke about AA22 x A6 and shared that the shoot is progressing as planned. He explained that his team is exploring new ideas and striving to create something bigger for the audience, offering a fresh experience and unique visual appeal. Atlee further said, “The audience are really sweet and they keep pushing me every now and then. When I did Rajarani, it was a love story. They wanted me to do something greater. The love the audience give makes them expect something from me, so it is not a risk, to be very frank. I’m really enjoying the process and trying to make something that will be very new, very intriguing, and addictive to watch.”

He went on to talk about delivering something extraordinary to the audience, saying, “Please wait for a few months; we are working to show you something special. One thing I can assure you is that we are going to make something never seen before. We are collaborating with several Hollywood professionals. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they say it’s a very challenging project — which makes me believe we are creating something truly big.”

About AA22 x A6

The film was announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday in April this year. It marks his return to the big screen after the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is said to be a sci-fi actioner and will also feature Deepika Padukone in a lead role, in an action-packed avatar. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the project includes several renowned Hollywood technicians such as Academy Award winner and CEO of Fractured FX, Justin Raleigh; co-owner of Lola VFX, William Wright Anderson; and VFX supervisor James Madigan, among others.