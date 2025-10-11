Deepika Padukone gets support from Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz amid debate around 8-hour shift demand: ‘As long as she…’

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has voiced her support for Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone amid the ongoing debate over eight-hour work shifts in the Indian film industry. The discussion gained momentum after reports surfaced that Deepika had exited two major projects: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly because she requested an eight-hour workday. Deepika Padukone has been in the news for exiting two films this year: Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Spirit.

Iqra Aziz supports Deepika

Recently, Deepika addressed the controversy surrounding her request for an eight-hour workday. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the actor pointed out that male superstars have been following the same eight-hour schedule for years, yet it has “never made headlines.”

Iqra took to Instagram to come forward and support Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua last year. Iqra wrote a note for Deepika on her Instagram Stories while sharing a clip of Deepika’s interview on the same.

She wrote, “The emphasis isn't on the 8-hour shift, but on her perceived demanding nature. A mother striving for work-life balance should be supported. As long as she meets her commitments, her colleagues should be team players and respect her time,” Iqra added.

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to pen a note for Deepika Padukone.

Apart from Iqra, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to social media to weigh in on the ongoing debate around the eight-hour work shift system in the film industry.

“In our line of work, a 12-hour day is politely called a “shift.” The truth is, between the chaos of shoots, the endless commute, hurried meals and barely a few hours of broken sleep, there’s little left of us. Where does our mental health or physical well-being fit into this equation?,” Hansal wrote on X, adding, “The normalisation of 12-hour working days feels exploitative. It should be the exception, not the standard.”

What did Deepika say on the stir

Lately, Deepika has been in the spotlight for exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, reportedly over her request for an 8-hour workday. She has also stepped away from Kalki 2898 AD, with the makers stating that the project demands a “higher level of commitment”.

In the interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika reacted when she was told she was facing a lot of pushback for her decision. She said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

She also described the film industry as “very disorganised", adding that she thinks "it's time we brought in some system into this culture."