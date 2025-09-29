Who is Hokuto Konishi? Japanese-British breakdancer working with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone in Atlee film

Japanese-British breakdancer Hokuto Konishi, also known as Hok or Falcon, let the cat out of the bag that he is working on Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's film with Atlee. Posting pictures from India with the actor and director, he shared his experience of working here. Here’s what he said. Hokuto Konishi posted pictures with Allu Arjun and Atlee in India.

Hokuto Konishi on working with Allu Arjun, Atlee

Hok seemed excited to be working in the Indian film industry, revealing that he has been working on the Allu Arjun-Atlee film since one month. Posting pictures and videos from set life in India, he wrote, “Well now that the cat is out of the bag, I wanted to do a life update post for my past month working in the India film industry.”

He added, “I’ve always been so curious about the Indian film world so this was definitely the best dive right into the deep end. Unfortunately I can’t talk much about the project yet, only that there’s been a lot of hours and hard work that has been put into it & that it’s going to be something quite insanely massive.” Hok ended the note with, “Here’s to diving head first into how different cultures run things & to more crazy problem solving adventures that has yet to come.”

Who is Hokuto Konishi?

Hokuto was born in Tokyo, Japan, but grew up in Oxford, England. He is a breakdancer, choreographer, and television personality known for his work with the American hip-hop dance crew Quest Crew. He graduated in graphic design and trained in hip-hop and dancing before he began dancing at the age of 15.

But his claim to fame is appearing in Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of the TV dance show So You Think You Can Dance. He was a finalist on Season 3 of the dance show, and his performance of Hummingbird and Flower, choreographed by Wade Robson, even won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2008. Hok is also known for choreographing LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem and Champagne Showers music videos.