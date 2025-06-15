Atlee addresses criticism that his films are 'copied'; says this about his next with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone

Director Atlee received an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama University in Chennai on Saturday evening. The filmmaker gave a speech on stage to mark the occasion and spoke about his upcoming film with Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and more. He also addressed criticism of his films all being copied. (Also Read: Allu Arjun receives Gaddar Award for Pushpa 2 from CM Revanth after run-in over stampede case, fans love the ‘comeback’) Atlee denies that his films and characters are copied from anywhere.

Atlee on criticism for his films

Atlee discussed naysayers' perceptions of how scenes and characters in his films are copied. He said, “Generally, there’s a perception that the films I make are taken from here or there. But let me tell you about my life today and give an example you can connect with.” This comes after the internet pointed out similarities between the poster of his next film and Dune.

The filmmaker mentioned Vijay’s character, a gangster-turned-football coach named Michael Rayappan, from his 2019 film Bigil and said, “Raayappan in Bigil was inspired by Jeppiaar sir, the founder and chancellor of this university. Today, when I got the doctorate and they played music from Mersal (2017), I believe I earned this only through honesty, only through love. I promise today that I will make this country proud.”

About his upcoming film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

Atlee also spoke about his yet-to-be-titled film with Arjun and Deepika, saying, “Kalanidhi Maran sir (of Sun Pictures) is producing this film. It’s one of the most expensive films to be made in our country. We will be using a lot of new technology to make it. I’m dreaming big, and the budget has yet to be locked. The producer will decide the release date.”

After it was announced in April that Arjun’s next film after Pushpa will be with Atlee, the film’s team announced in June that Deepika has also been roped in for the project. Arjun congratulated Atlee for his doctorate and wrote on social media, “Big congratulations to @Atlee_dir garu on receiving the honorary doctorate. Really happy to see your passion and craft being celebrated at this level. Wishing you many more heights ahead.”

Atlee debuted as a director with the 2013 film Raja Rani and has since delivered only hits. His last film was the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika-starrer Jawan, his Bollywood debut. It grossed over ₹1100 crore worldwide, becoming Shah Rukh's highest-grossing film.