Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh cheer for ‘queen' Deepika Padukone as she joins Atlee, Allu Arjun's AA22xA6

ByRiya Sharma
Jun 07, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Not just fans but Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh also expressed excitement for Deepika's fierce warrior look in AA22xA6.

After working with Atlee on Jawan, which turned out to be a massive box office success, Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with him for his upcoming project, AA22xA6. Atlee shared the joyous news with fans via a video showing her preparation for the film. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh have expressed their excitement about it. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone is in AA22xA6; to play fierce warrior in Allu Arjun, Atlee film; fans quip: 'She doesn't need Vanga')

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh expressed excitement about Deepika Padukone joining AA22xA6.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh expressed excitement about Deepika Padukone joining AA22xA6.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh cheer for Deepika

On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories and, while sharing Deepika’s announcement video for AA22xA6, wrote, “Yass Queen,” adding flexed bicep emojis. Ranveer also commented on the video shared by Atlee on Instagram, writing, “Whuoa! 😍🔥👏.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Deepika Padukone.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Deepika Padukone.

On Saturday morning, Sun Pictures, the makers of the film, shared a video of Deepika in conversation with Atlee. It was captioned: “The Queen marches to conquer! ❤‍🔥 Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone ✨ #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 – A magnum opus from Sun Pictures 💥.” The video showed Atlee narrating the script to Deepika while seated on a couch, cutting to them in a studio. Concept sketches of her character depict her as a fierce warrior, performing mid-air flips, wielding a sword, and riding a horse. It left fans excited about Deepika joining Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film.

This announcement follows Deepika’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. After her departure, reports claimed that Vanga disagreed with her demand not to deliver lines in Telugu, among other conditions, which included an 8-hour workday and a share in the film’s profits, in addition to her remuneration.

About AA22xA6

Atlee and Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 is touted to be a never-before-seen sci-fi actioner. Speaking about the film during a media interaction, Arjun said, “Yes, it’s my twenty-second film. It’s with Atlee garu, who directed Jawan and many other superhit films in the South. So, we’ve come together. I really liked the idea he shared with me. I appreciate his aspirations, and I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be an international-level film with completely Indian sensibilities.” The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh cheer for ‘queen' Deepika Padukone as she joins Atlee, Allu Arjun's AA22xA6
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On