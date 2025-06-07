Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh cheer for ‘queen' Deepika Padukone as she joins Atlee, Allu Arjun's AA22xA6

After working with Atlee on Jawan, which turned out to be a massive box office success, Deepika Padukone is all set to reunite with him for his upcoming project, AA22xA6. Atlee shared the joyous news with fans via a video showing her preparation for the film. Now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh have expressed their excitement about it. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone is in AA22xA6; to play fierce warrior in Allu Arjun, Atlee film; fans quip: 'She doesn't need Vanga') Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh expressed excitement about Deepika Padukone joining AA22xA6.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh cheer for Deepika

On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories and, while sharing Deepika’s announcement video for AA22xA6, wrote, “Yass Queen,” adding flexed bicep emojis. Ranveer also commented on the video shared by Atlee on Instagram, writing, “Whuoa! 😍🔥👏.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Deepika Padukone.

On Saturday morning, Sun Pictures, the makers of the film, shared a video of Deepika in conversation with Atlee. It was captioned: “The Queen marches to conquer! ❤‍🔥 Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone ✨ #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 – A magnum opus from Sun Pictures 💥.” The video showed Atlee narrating the script to Deepika while seated on a couch, cutting to them in a studio. Concept sketches of her character depict her as a fierce warrior, performing mid-air flips, wielding a sword, and riding a horse. It left fans excited about Deepika joining Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film.

This announcement follows Deepika’s reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. After her departure, reports claimed that Vanga disagreed with her demand not to deliver lines in Telugu, among other conditions, which included an 8-hour workday and a share in the film’s profits, in addition to her remuneration.

About AA22xA6

Atlee and Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 is touted to be a never-before-seen sci-fi actioner. Speaking about the film during a media interaction, Arjun said, “Yes, it’s my twenty-second film. It’s with Atlee garu, who directed Jawan and many other superhit films in the South. So, we’ve come together. I really liked the idea he shared with me. I appreciate his aspirations, and I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be an international-level film with completely Indian sensibilities.” The film is expected to go on floors later this year.