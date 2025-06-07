Deepika Padukone is in AA22xA6; to play fierce warrior in Allu Arjun, Atlee film; fans quip: 'She doesn't need Vanga'

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6

On Saturday morning, Sun Pictures, makers of the film, shared a video of Deepika in conversation with Atlee. It was captioned: “he Queen marches to conquer!❤‍🔥Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone ✨ #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures💥.”

Fans react

The video shows Deepika in conversation with Atlee, before the setting changes to a studio. Concept sketches of her character, which appears to be a warrior, show her leaping in the air and fighting with a battle axe. We see glimpses of Deepika recreating the moves in a controlled environment as Atlee guides her. The actor also shoots a promo atop a CGI horse with a weapon in her hand, and motion capture sensors on her body.

The video was received with great excitement by fans. “Deepika Padukone Action Goosebumps,” wrote one fan. Another chimed in, “She looks so badass here.” Many remarked on how blockbuster the collaboration between the three big names would be. A few poked fun at Deepika's recent exit from another pan-India biggie, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “She doesn't need Vanga,” chirped one fan. Deepika's exit from the film was mired in controversy with the film's team, including Vanga, insinuating she had made unprofessional demands, while other reports countering that saying Deepika only demanded 8-hour workdays as she was a new mother.

Deepika has previously worked in Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's pan-India blockbuster, which also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of the planned sequel.