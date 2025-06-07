Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Was Deepika Padukone ousted for demanding 10% profit share, 25 cr for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit? New claims emerge

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Jun 07, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone also asked for "extensive entourage expenses". Last month, Deepika exited the film, and Triptii Dimri replaced her.

After Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, many narratives emerged on why she is no longer a part of the film. Now, News18, citing its source, has reported that Deepika had "demanded 25 crore for approximately 35 days of shoot, along with a 10% profit share" to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As per the report, Deepika had expressed her unwillingness to deliver dialogues in Telugu, "something the director felt strongly about". (Also Read | Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga row explained: Mudslinging & angry tweets over Triptii Dimri replacing DP in Spirit)

Deepika Padukone has been replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit.
What were reportedly Deepika Padukone's demands for working in Spirit?

Reportedly, Deepika also asked for "extensive entourage expenses". “The actor had reportedly demanded 25 crores for approximately 35 days of shoot, along with a 10% profit share, extensive entourage expenses, and even expressed unwillingness to deliver dialogues in Telugu—something the director felt strongly about. To top it off, confidential plot details from Spirit were allegedly leaked, which raised serious concerns among the producers," the source told News18.

Sandeep, according to the report, "believes actors speaking their own lines". “Contrary to speculation, her restricted filming schedule of under 8 hours a day was never the primary issue. In filmmaking, working hours are fluid and depend on location, lighting, and various technical factors. You could shoot for 2 hours or 8, depending on the scene. What truly matters is flexibility, collaboration, and respect for the craft. It’s about commitment. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga believes actors speaking their own lines builds authenticity and emotional connect with the audience," the source added.

About Deepika leaving Spirit

Last month, Deepika exited the film, and Triptii Dimri replaced her. Following that, Sandeep shared a scathing post seemingly criticising Deepika for ‘ousting’ the script of his next film, Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep didn't name anyone, but appeared to have slammed Deepika for "dirty PR games" and "putting down a younger actor". His post came after a Pinkvilla report shared details about Spirit's story.

Deepika, who recently embraced motherhood, reportedly stipulated that she would not work more than eight hours a day during the shoot so that she could be with her daughter, Dua. However, her demands weren't met, and she exited the film. The actor had received widespread support online after initial reports called the demands ‘unprofessional’.

Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role, is set to go on floors soon. It is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Saturday, June 07, 2025
