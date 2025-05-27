Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga slam Deepika Padukone for ‘ousting’ his Spirit script, putting down ‘younger’ Triptii Dimri?

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted a scathing note seemingly criticising actor Deepika Padukone for ‘ousting’ the script of his next film, Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, Sandeep didn't name anyone, but appeared to have slammed Deepika Padukone for "dirty PR games" and "putting down a younger actor". Recently, Deepika exited Spirit and Triptii Dimri replaced her. (Also Read | Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit) Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared an angry note on X.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets angry over leak of Spirit script

Sandeep fumed as he questioned Deepika's feminism. He tweeted, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

Sandeep seemingly slams Deepika Padukone

He also asked Deepika to share the entire script of the film. "As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Do this...Next time tell the whole story...because I don't care at all). #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath (saying) very much-Khundak mein billi khamba noche (this roughly translates to-- a jealous person tends to vent their feeling by quarrelling)," he added.

Why is Sandeep angry?

His post comes after a Pinkvilla report citing sources shared details about Spirit's story. The report said, “While the storytelling of Spirit is that of a quintessential Telugu entertainer, that has all the hero moments, the filmmaker is bringing a twist to the genre by spinning in an ‘A-Rated Action’ twist. Apart from the big-scale violent action scenes, Spirit will have some bold sequences too."

It added, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast an actress, who would be comfortable with the sequences written on paper. He has promised a comfortable and professional atmosphere on the sets amidst the shoot to Tripti.” Sandeep and Triptii earlier worked together in Animal.

Triptii to be part of Sandeep's Spirit

After Sandeep announced the female lead of his much-anticipated film, Triptii took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude, saying, "Still sinking in. I'm so grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you, @sandeepreddy.vanga. I'm honoured to be a part of your vision." Earlier, Deepika was expected to star opposite Prabhas in the film. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.