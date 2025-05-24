Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit; fans say ‘this is huge’

Triptii Dimri to star in Spirit

On Saturday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Triptii Dimri will be the female lead in Spirit. He wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii also shared the post on Instagram, writing, “Still sinking in…. 😍 So grateful to be trusted with this journey 🙏🏻 Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Fans expressed their excitement about Triptii joining the cast. One fan wrote, “Welcome to RebelWood.” Another commented, “This is huge.” A third remarked, “Deepika out, Triptii in!!! Vanga trusts her too much.” Another user simply said, “I’m screaming.”

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was expected to star opposite Prabhas in the film. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all—the actress, via her agency, also began to demand amendments to the contract. Their main contention was simple: if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, Deepika would need to be paid extra for every single day beyond the agreed schedule.”

About Spirit

Spirit marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, and her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following the success of Animal. Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense police officer. The film is currently in pre-production and is set to go on floors in 2025.