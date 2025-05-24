Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit; fans say ‘this is huge’
Triptii Dimri expressed gratitude after Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced her as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Spirit.
After the success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now working with Prabhas on their upcoming film Spirit. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was set to play the female lead. However, recent rumours suggested she was dropped due to ‘unprofessional demands’. Now, the makers have officially announced Triptii Dimri as part of the film. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Bollywood bashed Animal but praised Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I'm not jealous of him but…’)
Triptii Dimri to star in Spirit
On Saturday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Triptii Dimri will be the female lead in Spirit. He wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii also shared the post on Instagram, writing, “Still sinking in…. 😍 So grateful to be trusted with this journey 🙏🏻 Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”
Fans expressed their excitement about Triptii joining the cast. One fan wrote, “Welcome to RebelWood.” Another commented, “This is huge.” A third remarked, “Deepika out, Triptii in!!! Vanga trusts her too much.” Another user simply said, “I’m screaming.”
Earlier, Deepika Padukone was expected to star opposite Prabhas in the film. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than six hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all—the actress, via her agency, also began to demand amendments to the contract. Their main contention was simple: if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, Deepika would need to be paid extra for every single day beyond the agreed schedule.”
About Spirit
Spirit marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, and her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following the success of Animal. Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit will feature Prabhas in the role of a fierce and intense police officer. The film is currently in pre-production and is set to go on floors in 2025.
