Sandeep Reddy Vanga says Bollywood bashed Animal but praised Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I'm not jealous of him but…’

In 2024, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-drama Animal emerged as a blockbuster despite facing backlash for its violent and misogynistic tone. Now, in a conversation with Komal Nahata on his YouTube channel Game Changers, the filmmaker opened up about how people within the film industry criticised the movie but praised Ranbir Kapoor, leading him to question the disparity in the industry. Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about the disparity in Bollywood.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Bollywood's disparity

When asked why he thought even the film industry people criticised Animal, Vanga replied, "One thing I'll tell you—film-related people who criticised Animal very badly, all of them said, ‘But Ranbir toh todd diya (Ranbir smashed it).’ See, I am not jealous of Ranbir, but I don’t understand the disparity. What I understood was that they wanted to work with Ranbir. Kyunki agar Ranbir ko bolenge toh… (Because if they say something to Ranbir then...) Obviously, it’s a different thing to comment on a star. Mere par comment marna asaan hai because I am new to this place (It’s easy to comment on me). A filmmaker makes a film every 2-3 years, but an actor appears in films five times a year. So jinke saath kaam zyada hai unke baare mein kuch bolenge nahi (They won’t say anything about the ones they work with more often).”

When further asked if he felt like an outsider in Bollywood, Vanga responded, "No, I don’t believe in insider and outsider. I never felt like an outsider. As I said, there is a clear gang and disparity. But I think this happens when a new person comes to your school—you’ve been studying there since kindergarten, and someone joins in the 10th standard, so seniority lagta hai naa (you feel a sense of seniority).”

The filmmaker also recalled how an actor who had worked with him in Kabir Singh was denied work by a major Bollywood production company simply because he had been part of the film. He criticised the industry for this bias and challenged them to say the same to Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Vanga expressed his frustration, saying he felt both irritated and saddened by the situation.

About Animal

The action-drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, faced criticism for its violence and alleged misogynistic undertones. Celebrities such as Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut openly slammed the film. However, despite the backlash, Animal was a major box-office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. The film follows the story of Ranvijay Singh, the son of a powerful industrialist, and his troubled relationship with his father, which worsens when he embarks on a path of vengeance and destruction following an assassination attempt on his father.