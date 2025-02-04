Menu Explore
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Naga Chaitanya's real-life style inspired Kabir Singh and Animal looks

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Feb 04, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended the pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel in Hyderabad.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were present at the pre-release event of Thandel in Hyderabad. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has made Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, was also present. During his speech on stage, he spoke about his admiration for Chaitanya and shared that it was the actor's real-life style of long hair and beard that inspired the looks the lead men in his films. (Also read: Sai Pallavi disappoints fans as she praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel event: ‘Made me like Ananya Panday’)

Naga Chaitanya's real-life style inspired the look of films made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Naga Chaitanya's real-life style inspired the look of films made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

What Sandeep said

“For some reason, even without knowing certain actors personally, you feel a special inclination towards them, and Chaitanya is one of them. In reality, the way you dress and even the way you drive your Lamborghini – I asked my costume designer to take references from your real-life outfits for Kabir Singh and Animal. I’ve never shared this before, but I thought I would today,” he said in Telugu on the stage.

At the same event, Vanga also revealed that he initially wanted Sai Pallavi to be cast in Arjun Reddy. It starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Sandeep is next directing Spirit with Prabhas.

More details

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. It starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead, who sported a long hair and beard look for the part. Even Ranbir Kapoor's character in Vanga's 2023 release Animal had the same look. Both films were huge box office hits.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya plays a fisherman from Srikakulam in the Chandoo Mondeti-directorial Thandel. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel re-tells the real-life story of fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistan waters. The film was initially slated for release during Sankranthi but it was postponed to February 7. It will also be released in Tamil and Hindi languages, apart from Telugu.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
