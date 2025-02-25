Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt after a fan grabs and pulls her hand; internet says ‘celebs are not anyone's property’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the birthday bash of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As soon as the couple arrived at the venue, paparazzi surrounded them to take pictures. A video has now surfaced on the internet showing a fan grabbing Alia's hand to take a selfie with her, with Ranbir protecting her. Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt as a fan grabs her hand.

Fan grabs Alia's hand

A Threads user shared the video on the social media platform, showing Alia and Ranbir making their way towards the venue when a fan came too close and grabbed Alia's hand while requesting a selfie. Alia was seen trying to free herself from the fan’s grip but remained calm, simply waving as she continued walking with her husband. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen speaking to the fan, which led them to leave Alia’s hand, and he then held her close to him.

Internet reacts

As soon as the video surfaced online, social media users criticised the fan's behaviour. One comment read, "People are mannerless." Another wrote, "People should know how to behave. Alia is a celeb, Alia is a human, and Alia is not everybody’s property. Had it been someone else instead of her, would the person have had the guts to grab her hand? Alia was still decent enough to smile."

Some praised Alia for staying composed, with one user commenting, "Alia being so humble." Another wrote, "Scared and still has to smile... sad." A fan also appreciated Ranbir for protecting Alia, writing, "Ranbir doing husband's duty."

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming projects

Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey and is scheduled to be released in two parts, with the first part set for 2026.

Alia, on the other hand, will appear in the YRF spy universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari. Ranbir and Alia are also set to share the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film, Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is currently in production.