Yash is yet to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘his current focus is solely on completing Toxic’: Report

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see KGF star Yash in his upcoming projects. Recently there were reports which claimed that Yash has wrapped up the shoot of Toxic and has gone ahead with the shoot of Ramayana. But a report by India Today, taken from sources close to the actor, has now shared that Yash is still focused on shooting for Toxic and has not begun the shoot of Ramayana. (Als read: Yash finally confirms he is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Most exciting character to play as an actor') Yash will also be seen in the Kannada film Toxic.(Instagram)

Yash still shooting for Toxic

The report said Yash is currently in Bengaluru for the shoot of Toxic. The statement read, “[He] will prioritise completing the Toxic shoot before commencing work on Ramayana. As co-producer of both films, he plans to dedicate his full attention to each project sequentially.”

It further read, “His current focus is solely on Toxic, ensuring its shoot completion before transitioning to the epic Ramayana. He will be wrapping up Toxic before stepping into the grand world of Ramayana. He should start shooting for Ramayana in the coming months.”

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups marks Yash's first outing since his mega-hit KGF: Chapter 2. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The teaser of the film was released last month on the actor's birthday. It saw the actor smoking a cigar and making his way into a posh nightclub called Paraiiso, wearing a white suit and fedora. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Toxic.

Meanwhile, the pre-production of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is reportedly in full swing. A leaked picture from the set of the film featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media earlier this year. While the film’s team is yet to make an official announcement, the buzz has been strong about the film for a while now. The makers are aiming for the film to be released in 2025.