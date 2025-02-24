Fake video of Toxic star Yash attending Mahakumbh with Radhika Pandit and kids confuses fans; here's the truth

A video doing rounds on social media claimed that Kannada star Yash attended Mahakumbh recently with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and children. However, these false claims were made using an old video of Yash and his family shot in Mumbai last year. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif offers prayers after taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh. Watch) An old video of Yash and Radhika Pandit is circulating with fake claim of them at Mahakumbh.

Yash at Mahakumbh?

One person posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Yash reaches MahaKumbh with Family," adding that celebrities from the south too were now visiting the Mela. The caption on the video also claims the same. The claim was that the actor was seen arriving in Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. In the video, Yash carries his son as Radhika walks alongside him.

In reality

However, the video in question was actually shot in Mumbai in November 2024. It was from when Yash and Radhika were spotted with their children after he had shot for his upcoming film Toxic. However, numerous people seemed to believe the claims, leaving comments under the video and calling Yash ‘great’.

Some people though pointed out the truth, with one person commenting, “The video is from November 2024 last year during his film Shooting in Mumbai...You should be shameless!” A PTI Fact Check report also confirmed that the video circulating on social media was old and that the actor was not in Prayagraj.

Celebrities at Mahakumbh

Numerous celebrities have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj during Mahakumbh. Yash’s co-star Srinidhi Shetty, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and several other stars were spotted there. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are the latest celebrities to attend the Mahakumbh on Monday. Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zita and several other actors also posted pictures of their visit to the place after taking a holy dip.