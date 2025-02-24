Katrina Kaif offers prayers after taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on Monday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. During her visit, the actor met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif attends Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law: ‘I am just starting my experience here') Katrina Kaif takes a holy dip at Sangam during the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.(AP)

Katrina Kaif on visiting Mahakumbh

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law for the trip.

Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar at Mahakumbh

On February 13, Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, visited Mahakumbh ahead of the release of his film Chhaava. Mahakumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities.

Earlier in the day, actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said. The actor also expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel. "I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees."

As the historic Maha Kumbh Mela nears its conclusion, the final major bathing ritual will occur on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri.