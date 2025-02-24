Katrina Kaif attends Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law: ‘I am just starting my experience here'

Katrina at Maha Kumbh

On Monday, Katrina was spotted at the Parmarth Niketan, where she sought blessings from spiritual gurus Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Katrina donned a stunning ethnic ensemble, adorning a beautiful powder pink suit that perfectly complemented her elegant demeanour. Her mother-in-law was also seen in a blue suit.

The visit marked a special moment of bonding between Katrina and her mother-in-law, as they immersed themselves in the spiritual ambience of the Maha Kumbh.

Talking to ANI, Katrina said, “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy and the beauty and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here".

Mahakumbh Mela started on January 13, 2025, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is set to conclude on February 26. Several devotees have flocked to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take the holy dip, seeking spiritual cleansing and ‘Moksha’.

Celebs attend Maha Kumbh

A slew of Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar and Chris Martin, have made their way to the Maha Kumbh 2025, joining the throngs of devotees and spiritual seekers. Earlier Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal also attended the mela while promoting his film, Chhaava, which is working well at the box office. Other celebrities who have attended the congregation include names such as Esha Gupta, Vijay Deverakonda and Hema Malini.