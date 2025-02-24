Akshay Kumar reaches Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025, takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam; watch

The biggest celebration of the year 2025 is definitely the Maha Kumbh. While a Poorna Kumbh occurs every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is even more special as it is a form of Poorna Kumbh which is held only once in 144 years. In a rare occurrence, the Moon, Sun, Mercury and Jupiter align together, making the Maha Kumbh the most auspicious Kumbh Mela and a once in a lifetime experience. In the last one month, people from all across the globe have travelled to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Today, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined the list. Akshay Kumar at the Maha Kumbh

One of the most popular and adored actors of the Hindi film industry, Akshay Kumar reached Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh this morning to attend the Maha Kumbh mela. The actor was dressed in a plain and simple white kurta pajama as he made his way down the ghat through the crowd, into the water. Akshay knelt on the ground with folded hands before getting up and walking into the water to take a ‘shahi snaan’ in the Triveni Sangam— the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. Drenched from head to toe, he shook hands with fans before stepping out.

Akshay Kumar taking a holy dip

It is believed that taking a royal dip, better known as a ‘shahi snaan’, in the sacred waters cleanses the body and purifies the soul. Before Akshay, actors such as Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal and Tamannaah Bhatia also visited Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, to enjoy the once in a lifetime experience. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Sky Force alongside debutante Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Up next, he has an exciting line up which includes much-awaited films such as Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome to the Jungle to name a few.