Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Experiencing the rarest Kumbh in 144 years, wrapped in luxury

Are you religious? This was the first question asked before I was invited to experience the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. But the bigger question was, are you curious? Well, I was. At least once in your life, you must have heard the phrase ‘Kumbh ke mele mein bicchadna’. But what is Kumbh, how massive is it that getting lost in one was so common in Indian cinema at one time? Well, to find my answers, I got on a plane to Prayagraj a few days before the Maha Kumbh— a momentous occasion that takes place once in 144 years, due to a rare alignment of planets. This year, the city witnessed a record-breaking congregation with over 1.5 crore devotees in attendance. Experience Maha Kumbh in the lap of luxury

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

On the first day of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the largest religious gathering of our country, over 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam— the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. With so many people travelling across the globe to take a Shahi Snan (royal bath), you can only imagine how crowded the Mela can get. Well, after a long day exploring the Kumbh, wouldn’t it be delightful if you had a safe haven to return to? Don’t worry, jüSTa Shivir Jhusi has got your back.

Luxury tents at jüSTa Shivir Jhusi

A few days before the Maha Kumbh, I was invited to jüSTa Shivir Jhusi. Located on the banks of the Ganges in Jhusi, 20 minutes away from the Akhadas, the secure campsite boasts of 140 luxury tents at about ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. The property, spread across 20 acres, gives you a chance to be one with nature, without leaving any of the comforts and amenities that one hopes for during a vacation. Despite the crazy cold weather, the tents are cosy and the guests are provided a mini heater, making the stay quite pleasant.

Inside a luxury tent in jüSTa Shivir Jhusi

After washing away sins— which is believed to absolve one of all sins, made in their present life as well as those made in the past— guests can enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience thanks to two dedicated kitchens at the campsite which offer multi-cuisine vegetarian and Jain delicacies. If you’re looking to be at the epicentre of the Maha Kumbh, you can opt for Onora Hospitality’s Bookmark Resort, Naga Shivir at Mandleshwar Nagar Juna Akhada, which consists of 35 premium tents.

A Poorna Kumbh occurs every 12 years. The Maha Kumbh is a form of Poorna Kumbh which is held once in 144 years. In a rare occurrence, the Moon, Sun, Mercury and Jupiter align together, making the Maha Kumbh the most auspicious Kumbh Mela and a once in a lifetime experience. Whether you’re religious or just curious, this is not a chance you should miss. With jüSTa Shivir Jhusi, the experience becomes even more memorable.

jüSTa Shivir Jhusi is an hour away from the Prayagraj Airport.

(The author's trip was sponsored by jüSTa Shivir Jhusi, Onora Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.)