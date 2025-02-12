Meet Akshay Kumar’s niece and Twinkle Khanna’s carbon copy Naomika Saran, who will make her debut with Agastya Nanda

The last few weeks have been quite hectic for Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who was busy on a promotional spree for his recently released film Sky Force. Also starring debutante Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film featured Akki as an air force wing commander. Well, fans were delighted to see Akshay and his author wife Twinkle Khanna together at the screening last month. But another guest who made heads turn was Naomika Saran, who is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. But who is she? Aarav Bhatia and cousin Naomika Saran

The gorgeous Naomika Saran is actor Dimple Kapadia and late Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter. The 18-year-old is Dimple’s younger daughter, former actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Samir Saran’s daughter, which makes her Twinkle and Akshay’s niece. She reportedly studied at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai before moving base abroad to pursue her higher education at New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts. According to social media, Naomika is quite close to her cousin Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay and Twinkle, who is studying in London. Naomika is blessed with good looks, much like her mother, aunt and grandmother. In fact, many netizens often call her Twinkle’s ‘carbon copy’ on her social media posts.

So when is Naomika stepping into the land of cinema? Well, the date is not confirmed yet but what we do know is that the newbie will join Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in a heartwarming romantic comedy. The project will be helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu, who will be making his directorial debut in Bollywood after winning hearts with his Punjabi blockbuster hits such as Qismat (2018), Shadaa (2019) and Jatt & Juliet 3 (2024).

While Naomika is a newcomer, Agastya already began his journey as an actor in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 film The Archies. Well, we wish the two all the best!