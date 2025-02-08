Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter Naomika Saran to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda?

Naomika Saran, the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is set to make her much-anticipated cinematic debut. According to reports, she will be stepping into the limelight in a romantic comedy, opposite Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports Naomika Saran,is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a romantic comedy opposite Agastya Nanda

The upcoming film, which is said to be a heartwarming romantic comedy, will be directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. This will be Jagdeep’s first directorial venture in Hindi cinema, following his success in the Punjabi film industry with blockbuster hits such as Qismat, Qismat 2, Shadaa, and Jatt & Juliet 3, and has also contributed as a dialogue writer for Bollywood films like Saand Ki Aankh and Srikanth. His storytelling expertise, combined with Maddock Films’ knack for creating contemporary romances, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the genre.

Naomika Saran has already caught the attention of film enthusiasts, thanks to her striking resemblance to her grandmother, Dimple Kapadia. Born to actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran, Naomika has long harboured dreams of becoming an actor. With this film, she officially follows in the footsteps of her illustrious grandfather, Rajesh Khanna, who remains one of Indian cinema’s most revered superstars.

Meanwhile, following his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year, Agastya Nanda, is set to appear in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, where he will be seen alongside Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will chronicle the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, and Agastya hopes the role will help him cement his presence in the industry.

Beyond being a significant career milestone for both young actors, this film also carries a nostalgic resonance for Bollywood fans. This marks a significant moment in the industry, as the next generation of two of Bollywood’s most celebrated families come together on screen. It brings together the legacies of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, two cinematic titans who once shared screen space in iconic films such as Anand (1971) and Namak Haraam (1973).