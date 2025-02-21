Sky Force’s Veer Pahariya thanks trolls for making ‘langdi wali’ step viral; netizens call him Urvashi Rautela’s Guru

Last month, Akshay Kumar returned to the silver screens as yet another versatile character with his film Sky Force. But this time, he was not alone. Bollywood’s Khiladi introduced a new face in the Hindi film industry— Veer Pahariya. Grandson of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde and brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Veer portrayed the role of T. Krishna Vijaya aka Tabby, based on late Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC. While his performance was lauded by critics, one particular sequence from the song Rang became fodder for a lot of memes. Well, Veer has now thanked trolls for making him go viral. Veer Pahariya is being compared to Urvashi Rautela

In this sequence, Veer Pahariya jumps around his real-life ex-girlfriend and onscreen wife Sara Ali Khan on one leg. Talking to Hauterrfly, Veer shared that the trolling resulted in increased engagement for the actor and opened doors to many new work opportunities. He was invited to perform at two weddings and even did the ‘langdi wali’ step with a bride! Veer went on to add that it’s every actor’s dream to dance at a wedding, a dream that he is living. That’s not all! He even got a hot date thanks to all the trolling. Veer concluded by saying, “Jo troll karne waale hain unko main please wish karunga ki aur troll karein, taaki mujhe aur shaadiyan milein aur main note kamau.”

Well, this interview has left netizens divided. Some are now comparing him to actor Urvashi Rautela, who has been in the news lately because of her film Daaku Maharaaj and its song Dabidi Dibidi. One such internet user claimed, “Yeh to Urvashi Rautela ka Guru nikla 🙏🏻 Gurujiiiiiiii humein bhi confidence ki booti pradaan karien 🙏🏻,” whereas a comment read, “Urvashi Rautela has met her match 😅😅😅.” Another netizen joked, “Ladies and Gentleman!! We have Urvashi Part 2 !!!” Meanwhile, some called him delusional. For instance, a comment read, “"langdi wali step kari hai" lmaooo. and performing in weddings is every actor's dream? paharganj aap toh delulu hai.” However, there are also many fans who are impressed by Veer’s positive attitude. One netizen shared, “All trolls and other things apart, he is really a sport,” whereas another wrote, “Very positive attitude.” A comment read, “Lol man's got a healthy attitude at the very least. Respect,” while another fan stated, “I mean bro is funny surprisingly ngl.”

Well, the positivity will surely take him a long way. We wish Veer Pahariya all the best for his very bright future!