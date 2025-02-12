Kingdom teaser and title reveal: Vijay Deverakonda ready to cause destruction in VD 12. Watch

Kingdom teaser and title reveal: It’s official! Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri has been titled Kingdom. The film’s title and teaser were unveiled on Wednesday, and Jr NTR and Suriya gave voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions. Ranbir Kapoor has voiced the Hindi version, which is called Saamraajya. (Also Read: Jr NTR lends voice for Telugu teaser of VD 12, Vijay Deverakonda thanks him for bringing his madness to their world) Kingdom teaser and title reveal: Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12 gets a title.

The teaser begins by taking the audience into the middle of a war. Set by the sea, the war seems to leave numerous people dead on both sides. Jr NTR's voiceover hints that all this is to raise a new hero.

While little is revealed about Vijay's character, he's shown fighting someone with a police shield protecting him in one scene. Another shows him surrounded by prisoners in jail, with him also wearing the prison uniform. It ends with his character saying, “I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything.” Kingdom will be released in theatres on May 30.

About Kingdom

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam, is touted as an action thriller. In July last year, two photos of Vijay from the film were leaked online. One image showed him riding a pillion on a bike at the beach and was shot from a distance. Another captured him looking into the camera in the middle of a village festival.

While the first image was taken during an outdoor shoot, the second was leaked from a monitor on set. He sports a rugged look in both pictures, with cropped hair and a beard. After the pictures leaked online, the team released a poster of the actor, asking fans to be patient and not circulate leaks. The film, produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay also has a film lined up with Rahul Sankrithyan again after Taxiwaala for VD 14, a period drama. More information about the film is awaited.