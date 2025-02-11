Jr NTR lends voice for Telugu teaser of VD 12, Vijay Deverakonda thanks him for bringing his madness to their world

Actor Jr NTR has extended his support to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, VD12, by lending his voice to the project. He has lent his voice to the Telugu teaser. Vijay took to social media to express his gratitude to Jr NTR for being a part of the film. Also read: Will Ranbir Kapoor have a special appearance in Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12? Read to know Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, VD12 is said to be a spy action thriller in which Vijay plays a police officer.

The actor thanked Jr NTR for adding a touch of his madness to VD12. It is also believed that Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya have also lent their voices to the teaser in Hindi and Tamil, respectively.

Vijay Deverakonda expresses gratitude

On Tuesday, Vijay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude towards Jr NTR for taking out time of his busy schedule and working on the film in some way. Vijay also shared a picture with Jr NTR from the dubbing session, in which they are seen beaming with joy.

“Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same.. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world,” Vijay wrote for Jr NTR.

Earlier in the day, the makers officially confirmed that Jr NTR has lent his voice to the title teaser. The teaser is slated to release on February 12.

Producer Naga Vamsi shared the update on social media with a picture of Jr NTR with Vijay. He captioned the image, “A fun banter with my dearest Jr NTR anna. Thank you for always having my back whenever I need you anna. Your voice is a force that will elevate the emotions of VD12 Teaser to another level (sic)."

About VD12

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, VD12 is said to be a spy action thriller in which Vijay plays a police officer. In July last year, two photos of Vijay from the film were leaked online. One image, shot from a distance, showed him riding a pillion on a bike at the beach. Another picture captured him looking into the camera, seemingly in the middle of a village festival. While the first image appeared to be taken during an outdoor shoot, the second seemed to have been leaked from a monitor on set. In both pictures, he sports a rugged look, with cropped hair and a beard. The film is scheduled for release this year. The official title will be revealed on February 12 along with the teaser.