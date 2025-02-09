Vijay Deverakonda takes his mother to Mahakumbh, takes the dip at Triveni Sangam

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and his mother sought blessings after they took the holy dip at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted at the Triveni Sangam on Sunday afternoon. (Also read: Will Ranbir Kapoor have a special appearance in Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12? Read to know) Vijay Deverakonda and his mother at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Vijay Deverakonda visits the Mahakumbh

The picture saw Vijay adorned in a saffron dhoti wearing rudraksh malas and no shirt with his hands folded and head bowed. He stood in the water at the sangam while his mother Madhavi stood next to him, She wore an orange salwar suit and also had her hands folded in prayer.

Vijay Deverakonda with mother at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Vijay's visit to the Kumbh happened after the much-anticipated teaser release of his upcoming film VD12. Another image from his visit saw Vijay, wearing a face mask and a towel wrapped around his torso, making his way out of the sangam.

Celebrities at the Mahakumbh

Vijay Deverakonda is the latest in a long line of celebrities from the south film industries to take the holy dip at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared pictures of her travelling to Prayagraj with her friends on Saturday. Before that, Rana Daggubati’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj, visited with her mother, Bunty Bajaj. She posted numerous pictures and videos of Naga Sadhus on her Instagram, including pictures taken inside her tent and with her mother.

KGF and HIT 3 actor Srinidhi Shetty posted numerous pictures from her trip on Instagram. She wrote, “It truly feels like Prayag called me. Because I had no idea or plans made initially, I was busy working, and then one thing led to another. I booked my flights, stay n got a backpack n here I was. Searching routes amidst millions. My dad happily hopping on to all my last min plans, but this was truly once in many lifetimes, so no questions asked. An experience & a memory etched for a lifetime.”