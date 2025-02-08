Will Ranbir Kapoor have a special appearance in Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12? Read to know

Vijay Deverakonda is set to entertain fans with his upcoming film, VD12. The teaser is scheduled for release on 12 February, and adding to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated film, a source has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser. Ranbir Kapoor gives a voice-over for Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 teaser.

Ranbir lends his voice to VD12 teaser

According to an industry insider, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much-anticipated VD12, set to release this year. But what’s exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voice-over for the VD12 teaser, which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday." VD12 marks Vijay's return to intense films following Arjun Reddy.

About VD12

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, VD12 is said to be a spy action thriller in which Vijay plays a police officer. In July last year, two photos of Vijay from the film were leaked online. One image, shot from a distance, showed him riding pillion on a bike at the beach. Another picture captured him looking into the camera, seemingly in the middle of a village festival. While the first image appeared to be taken during an outdoor shoot, the second seemed to have been leaked from a monitor on set. In both pictures, he sports a rugged look, with cropped hair and a beard. The film is scheduled for release this year, with the official title set to be revealed on 12 February.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in which he portrays Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol in a major role and is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in 2026. Additionally, Ranbir has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in the pipeline, where he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.