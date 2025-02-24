Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, crosses 400 crore

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has remained unstoppable at the box office even in its second week of release. The historical drama film has now entered the box office milestone of ₹400 crore. Chhhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. (Also read: Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film beats Singham Again, Tanhaji; closes in on ₹400 crore) Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal stars as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava worldwide box office

As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Chhaava has now inched past the ₹400 crore benchmark on the second weekend. The overall box office collections after 10 days of release now stand at ₹ 444.50 crore.

Chhaava has now broken the lifetime worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva which stood at ₹ 431 crore. The 2022 release directed by Ayan Mukerji also starred Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It had previously surpassed the lifetime collections of several hits, including Singham Again, ( ₹360 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹389 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ( ₹368 crore).

Meanwhile, Chhaava is also doing exceedingly well in India. The film saw a huge boost during the weekend with a ₹44 crore collection on its second Saturday, and ₹ 40 crore on its second Sunday. The overall collections stand at ₹ 326.75 crore.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.