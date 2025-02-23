Menu Explore
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film beats Singham Again, Tanhaji; closes in on 400 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 23, 2025 02:19 PM IST

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal's historical epic is all set to cross ₹400 crore.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: The Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical actioner Chhaava is doing well at the box office in its second weekend. On Saturday, the film added an impressive 44 crore in the domestic market and over half a million dollars overseas. This has brought the Laxman Utekar film within touching distance of the 400 crore mark. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film kicks off strong in 2nd weekend; hits 286 crore)

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.
Chhaava worldwide box office collection

Sacnilk reported that Chhaava nearly doubled its daily domestic net collection between Friday and Saturday, going from 23.5 crore on Friday to 44 crore on Saturday. The impressive jump allowed the film to reach 286.75 crore net ( 343 crore gross) in the domestic market in just nine days. In addition, Chhaava has also earned over $6 million ( 50 crore) overseas, taking its worldwide collection to a more-than-healthy 393 crore in 9 days. Trade sources say that the film has crossed the 400 crore mark with just the morning show earnings on Sunday, but a final figure will come in by the end of the day.

With its 393 crore haul, Chhaava has now climbed a few spots in the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever. In just 9 days, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of several hits, including recent blockbusters like Fighter ( 344 crore), Singham Again ( 360 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( 389 crore). It also surpassed another historical action film based on a Maratha warrior. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had earned 368 crore in 2020. Chhaava has now crossed that mark, too.

All about Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the lead role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
