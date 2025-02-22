Chhaava box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film kicks off strong in 2nd weekend; hits 286 crore

Chhaava box office collection day 9: Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is holding strong at the box office even in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹286.75 crore so far at the box office. (Also Read: Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: Film beats Uri to become Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit, mints ₹343 crore) Chhaava box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal's film is going strong at the box office.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that the film made ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, bringing its total collection to ₹ 286.75 crore net in India, according to early estimates. Chhaava registered an overall 50.45% on Saturday, with occupancy growing through the day and making 35.55% during the morning shows, 53.98% in the afternoon and 61.82% in the evening.

Chhaava made ₹219.25 crore net in its first week in India after a strong opening of ₹31 crore net. It also performed well on its first weekend, collecting ₹37 crore and ₹48.5 crore. The film shows no signs of slowing down. It collected ₹23.5 crore net on its second Friday vs ₹21.5 crore on Thursday, with a 9.30% spike.

PM Modi all praise for Chhaava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Chhaava while delivering an address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Friday. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).” Maddock Films, the producers, called it a ‘historic honour’.

About Chhaava

Based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles. The film has held its own since its release, and it remains to be seen how it’ll fare in the coming days.