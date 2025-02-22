Menu Explore
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: Film beats Uri to become Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit, mints 343 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 22, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: The Laxman Utekar film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Uri in just over a week.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine. His latest release Chhaava has now become the highest-grossing film of his career, beating the film that gave him his first success - Uri: The Surgical Strike. On its eighth day, Chhaava surged past the 325 crore mark and took its global haul to 343 crore, just past Uri's lifetime mark of 342 crore. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal film holds strong as it enters week 2 with 242 crore haul)

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: The Laxman Utekar film is now Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit.
Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 8: The Laxman Utekar film is now Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit.

Chhaava wordwide box office collection

According to Bollywood Hungama, Chhaava collected 24 crore nett in India on its eighth day, Friday. This takes the film's domestic net collection to 249 crore. Uri's domestic collection was 244 crore. Chhaava has performed well overseas as well, collecting just over $5.3 million outside India in 8 days, and taking its worldwide total to 343 crore. This just beats Uri: The Surgical Strike's final haul of 342 crore, and makes Chhava Vicky Kaushal's career's biggest hit.

Chhaava does not seem to be showing any signs of stopping. The film performed admirably in its first week and had a great start of the second weekend. If it continues its momentum through Sunday, the film should be aiming to cross the 500-crore mark by its third weekend, if not earlier. This would make the film a sureshot blockbuster.

In Maharashtra, Chhaava has broken several collection records, registering 97-98% occupancy in several centres even during weekdays. Sacnilk reported that even on its second Friday, Chhaava had 81% occupancy for night shows in Pune, showing that the craze is not dying down anytime soon.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambjahi Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal essaying his role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, apart from Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and unanimous praise from the audience.

