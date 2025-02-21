Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal film holds strong as it enters week 2 at 241 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 21, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film explores the life of Shivaji's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Director Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has gone from strength to strength. According to Sacnilk, the film entered week 2 on a strong note, collecting 22.50 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gets nazar utraai from beloved househelp after massive box office success of Chhaava. Watch)

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.
Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that Chhaava collected 22.50 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its total to around 241.75 crore net, according to early estimates. The film had a stellar opening at 31 crore, and it made more money over the weekend, bringing in 37 and 48.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday. It held steady through the week and even saw a spike on Wednesday, bringing in 32 crore. Chhaava ended week one with 219.25 crore net in India.

Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for the love

On Friday, Vicky shared an update on his Instagram stories that the film has collected 310.50 crore worldwide in its first week. In an earlier post, he thanked fans on his Instagram for the response Chhaava has gotten worldwide. He said, “All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Chhaava is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel by the same name. Dinesh Vijan produced the film under Maddock Films. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Sivaji. Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, while Akshaye plays Aurangzeb. Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others also star in the film, which was released on February 14.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On