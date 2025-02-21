Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal film holds strong as it enters week 2 at 241 crore

Chhaava box office collection day 8: Director Laxman Utekar’s Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava has gone from strength to strength. According to Sacnilk, the film entered week 2 on a strong note, collecting ₹22.50 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gets nazar utraai from beloved househelp after massive box office success of Chhaava. Watch) Chhaava box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that Chhaava collected ₹22.50 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its total to around ₹241.75 crore net, according to early estimates. The film had a stellar opening at ₹31 crore, and it made more money over the weekend, bringing in ₹37 and ₹48.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday. It held steady through the week and even saw a spike on Wednesday, bringing in ₹32 crore. Chhaava ended week one with ₹219.25 crore net in India.

Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for the love

On Friday, Vicky shared an update on his Instagram stories that the film has collected ₹310.50 crore worldwide in its first week. In an earlier post, he thanked fans on his Instagram for the response Chhaava has gotten worldwide. He said, “All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Chhaava is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel by the same name. Dinesh Vijan produced the film under Maddock Films. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Sivaji. Rashmika plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, while Akshaye plays Aurangzeb. Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others also star in the film, which was released on February 14.