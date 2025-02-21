Vicky Kaushal gets nazar utraai from beloved househelp after massive box office success of Chhaava. Watch

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has made a roaring start at the box office. The historical biopic drama, which released in theatres on February 14, has crossed above ₹200 crore in India. Vicky took to his Instagram account on Friday to share an adorable video of his ‘nazar utraai’ at home. Nazar utrai is a traditional Indian ritual to ward off the evil eye. (Also read: Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal film remains unstoppable, crosses ₹300 crore) Vicky Kaushal shared a video of his nazar utraai on his Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal's nazar utraai

In the video, the longtime helper at his home, Asha Tai, was seen doing the ritual as Vicky stood right outside the entrance of the apartment. The actor smiled and looked on as the woman told him to turn around so as to complete the ritual. After she was done, Vicky folded his hands and asked if he could come in.

In the caption, he wrote: “Asha Tai has seen me grow… in height and in life, both. Yesterday she saw #Chhaava and insisted… “उभे रहा, नज़र उतराएची आहे तुमची” (Stand there let me do the nazar utraai ritual for you) … This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life! 🤍🧿”

Chhaava conquers box office

On Friday, the makers of Chhaava announced that the film has now entered the ₹300 crore club worldwide. It is the first Hindi film of 2025 to do so. Chhaava has already been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

The film sees Vicky in the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.