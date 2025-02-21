Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal film remains unstoppable, crosses 300 crore

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Chhaava continues to reign supreme at the global box office in its first week. The biopic drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been drawing audiences to theatres worldwide. On Friday, the makers of the film shared the latest box office update of Chhaava, revealing that the film has crossed ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office. It is the first Hindi film to do so in 2025 so far. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax-free in Goa) Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava has been praised by audiences.

Chhaava worldwide box office update

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky shared the box office update. Chhaava has now crossed ₹310.50 crore at the worldwide box office within its first week of release.

As per Sacnilk.com, Chhaava entered the ₹ 200 crore club in India within its first week of release. Its overall collections after the first week stand at ₹ 225.28 crore.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that Chhaava would be made tax-free in the state. The film was also made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement by both the states came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, father of Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Vicky Kaushal via Instagram Stories.

Vicky Kaushal thanks fans

The film is the biopic of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky thanked fans for the roaring response and said, “All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite.