Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava declared tax-free in Goa

The Goa government has announced that Hindi movie Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, will be tax-free in the state. The biopic drama starring Vicky Kaushal in the role of legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, released in theatres on February 14. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film earns ₹32 crore, races towards ₹200 crore mark) Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

What the Goa CM said about Chhaava

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement on Wednesday evening in a post on X. The sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is an inspiration for people, he said.

"It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie "Chhava" based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa," Sawant said in the post.

"The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us," he added.

About Chhaava

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday also announced that the film would be tax-free in his state. The announcement by both the states came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, father of Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and has received positive responses from both audiences and critics. It is on its way to becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹200-crore mark in 2025. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 now, beating the ₹112 crore mark of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force.

(With inputs from PTI)