Akshay Kumar thanks UP CM on Mahakumbh arrangements after taking holy dip: ‘Bohut maza aaya, badiya intezaam hai’

Actor Akshay Kumar lauded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in arranging the Mahakumbh Mela on Monday after taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj. In a video shared by news agency PTI, Akshay expresses his gratitude to the UP Police and workers for the 'amazing' arrangements. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's film Kesari Chapter 2 gets a new release date. Check details) Akshay Kumar visited the Mahakumbh Mela for a holy dip.

Akshay Kumar praises Mahakumbh arrangements

The actor said he had also visited Mahakumbh Mela in 2019, and there has been a massive improvement in the arrangements this time around. He said, "Bohut hi maza aaya, bohut badiya intezaam hai. Hum yaha ke CM Yogi sahab ka bohut bohut dhanyawaad karte hai ki itna accha intezaam kar rakkha hai. Mujhe abhi bhi yaad 2019 mein jab pichla kumbh hua tha, toh log gathri leke aate the (I had a lot of fun, the arrangements were amazing. I want to thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath for such good arrangements. In 2019, last Kumbh, people used to come with bundles)."

Akshay Kumar thanks UP Police, workers with folded hands

"Ab is waqt toh sab bade bade log arahe hai Ambani, Adani, bade bade actors arahe hai sab arahe hai. Kis hisaab se Mahakumbh ka intezaam kiya hua hai, yeh bohut hi badhiya hai. Main saare hi jitne bhi police waale hai, jitne bhi workers hai jinhone sabka itna dhyaan rakha hai, unka haath jodke bohut bohut dhayawaad karna chahta hoon (This time famous people including Ambani, Adani, actors are coming. The way they have made arrangements for Mahakumbh is truly remarkable. I want to truly thank the police and workers, with folded hands, who have taken care of everyone)," he added.

Bollywood celebs at Mahakumbh Mela

Mahakumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event, including Vicky Kaushal, Kailash Kher, Boney Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Shaan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Deverakonda and others.

About Akshay's films

Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, which will be helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role.

Akshay also has Kesari Chapter 2-The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in the pipeline. It also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The film, based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, will release on April 18, 2025. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

Akshay was last seen in Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya.