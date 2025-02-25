When Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted he once fell in love but it made him ‘angry, changed me a lot’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most successful directors in India, has given several hit romantic films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and more. However, he didn’t have a good experience with love in real life. In an old interview with Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, he spoke about how falling in love changed him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali once spoke about falling in love. (Pic: HT Archives)

(Also Read: Interview | Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Heeramandi writer grew tired of delay, said he'd give script to David Dhawan instead)

Bhansali said that he had no expectations of people because he doesn’t know many in life and that he only knows his mother very well. He further added that he feels uncomfortable and restless around people and prefers to be left alone. When asked if he doesn’t want to get to know another human being, the filmmaker said that he tried to but didn’t have a good experience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love life

When asked if he is a complete romantic, considering he makes the most romantic films, Bhansali said, "I think it's the lack of romance in my life that makes me want to achieve excellence in the romance I show in my films. I want to experience all that I have not experienced in life through my work. That's where the magic unfolds, and then it doesn’t become a burden to me in life."

When Simi asked, "Is there no one that you've lit a diya for?" Bhansali smiled, took a moment, and admitted that he once did. He added, "But it's in the past, it's over, and it's not important anymore. I have started loving life more than loving just one person. It’s not important for me to love only one person. It’s something that has changed me a lot. It has not made me bitter but angry. It made me more aware that, yes, I was right—I don’t have to relate to people, and I don’t want to relate to people. So I am very happy." When asked if he could carry on like this, the filmmaker replied, "I think so. I have carried on for 38 years of my life, and I will for another 38, I guess."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming projects

The filmmaker is currently shooting his upcoming movie Love & War, a romantic drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Apart from this, he also announced that his series Heeramandi, featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and others, will be renewed for Season 2.

The filmmaker, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on February 24, was seen celebrating his day with the cast of Love & War. Alia also shared photos from the celebration on Instagram and wrote, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday, magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly, many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!!! Chalo, abhi party over… back to shoot."