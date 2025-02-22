Ranbir Kapoor says ‘pagal hai kya’ as paparazzi ask for his solo pics at Aadar's wedding. Watch Alia Bhatt's reaction

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dazzled at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. The couple was seen posing for the paparazzi as they entered the venue. However, Ranbir refused to pose for solo pictures, and Alia's reaction to this was unmissable. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt can't keep her eyes off Ranbir Kapoor in inside pic from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's pre-wedding) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding.

Ranbir refuses to pose solo

As Alia and Ranbir posed for the paparazzi, photographers were heard calling them Bollywood’s “No. 1 jodi,” making Alia blush. Later, as they moved towards the venue's entrance, Ranbir insisted that Alia take her solo pictures. However, when the paparazzi asked Ranbir to pose alone, in his signature witty style, he responded, “Pagal hai kya (are you mad)?” leaving Alia in laughter.

While Alia stunned in a baby pink shimmery saree at the event, Ranbir complemented her in a green bandhgala. The video from the grand event went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing about their cuteness. One of the comments read, "Ranbir asking Alia to pose for solo pictures. The way RK looks at her (heart emoji)." Another wrote, "He is so cute, asking Alia to take her solo pictures." Another comment read, "They both look adorable together."

Aadar-Alekha's wedding ceremony

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot according to Hindu traditions on February 21 in Mumbai. Their wedding was a grand affair, with several Bollywood celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda, in attendance. The couple posed for the paparazzi after their wedding ceremony, and the groom was seen kissing the bride on her forehead in one of the videos.

The couple's roka ceremony took place in November 2024, and in January this year, Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa, attended by close friends and family. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together, describing her as the "light of my life." He was previously dating Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria.