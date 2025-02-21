Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt can't keep her eyes off Ranbir Kapoor in inside pic from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's pre-wedding

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 21, 2025 06:34 PM IST

Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor cousin and he is marrying Alekha Advani in Mumbai on Friday. Take a look at inside pictures from the wedding.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain is all set to marry Alekha Advani on Friday. The pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off a few days ago, and the photographers posted pictures from the sangeet night on Instagram. One of the unseen pictures showed Alia Bhatt looking at Ranbir Kapoor with love. (Also Read: Inside pics from Aadar Jain's mehendi: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor pose for pictures, Tina Ambani shows off henna)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were caught in a candid moment at Aadar Jain's pre-wedding.
Inside pictures from the sangeet

The photographers posted numerous monochrome pictures from Aadar and Alekha’s sangeet night, including a sweet photoshoot of the couple holding each other closely. A collage from the mehendi shows Karisma and Kareena getting henna on their hands, with Kareena later also posing for a pic with dad Randhir Kapoor. The pictures also show how the Kapoors had a ball dancing their heart out. But the one that grabbed the most attention was Alia lovingly looking at Ranbir. Numerous fans left comments under the pictures with heart emojis, writing, “Ranbir and alia>>>>>” or “Ranbir Alia (teary-eyed emoji)”

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding

Videos and photos from the pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on social media for a while now. On Thursday, wedding choreographer Rajendra Masterji, a regular at the Kapoor family bashes, shared several inside pictures from Aadar Jain's mehendi. The pictures feature Kareena, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Maheep Kapoor and Aadar among others.

Aadar announced his engagement with Alekha in September last year with a proposal by the sea. He made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." The two had a grand Christian wedding celebration in Goa last month, which was attended by their friends and family. The two are now all set to tie the knot as per Hindu customs.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
