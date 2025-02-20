Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma take over dance floor at Aadar Jain's mehendi. Watch

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani held their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by big names of Bollywood. The entire Kapoor family was in attendance for the special occasion. An inside video from the family affair has now emerged on social media where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen dancing together. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor pose for pictures, Tina Ambani shows off henna: Inside pics from Aadar Jain's mehendi bash) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor joined Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor to dance at the ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia on the dance floor

In the inside video which was posted by fan pages of the actor on Instagram, several friends and family members were seen gathered around the dance floor. Kareena and Karisma got up first and joined the others to shake a leg. Tagging along with them were Riddhima, Alia and Ranbir as they put their hands up and danced to Ishq Tera Tadpave by singer Sukhbir. Several others also joined them and danced their hearts out to the peppy track.

Kareena's look

Kareena had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account to show her traditional look for the ceremony. The actor looked stunning in an embroidered kurti designed by Sabyasachi, and completed the look with statement earrings. In the caption, she made a reference to the recent attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan at their home. “After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy... celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all,” read the caption.

Aadar and Alekha got married in Goa in a Christian ceremony, earlier this year in January. The two are all set to tie the knot as per Hindi customs in a few days. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea. Their relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."