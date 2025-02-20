Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor pose for pictures, Tina Ambani shows off henna: Inside pics from Aadar Jain's mehendi bash

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi bash was celebrated in style in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, and the who-is-who of Bollywood was in attendance. The Kapoor family, in particular, came out to celebrate their own boy's wedding bash. Aadar is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter, Rima Jain. A choreographer who helped prepare Aadar and the rest of the Kapoors and Jains for the bash, has shared inside pictures from the do now. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor ‘puts negativity behind’ after attack on Saif Ali Khan, decks up for Aadar Jain’s wedding) Kareena Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Aadar Jain's mehendi bash.

Inside pictures from Aadar Jain's mehendi bash

On Thursday, wedding choreographer Rajendra Masterji, a regular at the Kapoor family bashes, shared several inside pictures from Aadar Jain's mehendi, where he posed with top Bollywood stars. The pictures feature Kareena Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, and Aadar Jain among others.

The first picture shows Masterji with Kareena Kapoor, who is rocking a black embroidered ethnic kurta. The choreographer then posed for a selfie with Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He later took a separate selfie with just Riddhima. In another picture, he posed with Tina Ambani, who had henna on her hands. There were also pictures with Rima Jain and Maheep Kapoor. Masterji shared two pictures with the groom - Aadar Jain - himself. The mehendi bash also had Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan in attendance.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani celebrated their mehendi ceremony with their family and friends on Wednesday. The two are all set to tie the knot in a few days per Hindu customs. Last year, Aadar announced that he had proposed to Alekha. The two had a grand pre-wedding celebration in Goa last month, which was attended by their friends and family.