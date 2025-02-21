Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring glamour to Aadar Jain's wedding, Alia blushes at 'no. 1 Jodi’ comment

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 21, 2025 09:28 PM IST

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for photographers, the paparazzi called them the 'no. 1 jodi' of Bollywood, leaving Alia blushing.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a glamorous appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai, turning heads with their elegant fashion choices. The couple's fashion choices turned heads as they graced the lavish ceremony, which was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Also read: Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's first public appearance together after knife attack

Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel pink sequined saree, while Ranbir wore a a rich dark green bandhgala sherwani.
Alia Bhatt opted for a pastel pink sequined saree, while Ranbir wore a a rich dark green bandhgala sherwani.

Alia and Ranbir attend Aadar Jain's wedding in style

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting married again, this time according to Hindu customs. Alia along with her husband Ranbir joined the ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

At the outing, Alia epitomised sophistication in a soft pastel pink sequined saree. The intricate drape featured subtle shimmer accents, infusing her overall look with a dash of luxury. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse and a statement necklace. She went with understated makeup and a sleek bun to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Ranbir looked elegant in a rich dark green bandhgala sherwani, paired with crisp white trousers and earthy tan juttis. The sherwani's delicate embroidery added a layer of refinement, complementing Alia's understated ensemble.

As the couple posed for photographers, they were met with cheers and applause, with the paparazzi repeatedly referring to them as the 'no. 1 jodi' of Bollywood, leaving Alia blushing at the compliment.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others, were spotted arriving for the wedding.

More about Aadar and Alekha's love story

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January this year. The couple's love story began to unfold in September last year, when Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha with a romantic seaside proposal. The couple went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Aadar shared a heartwarming photo of them together on social media, affectionately referring to Alekha as the "light of my life”.

Before finding love with Alekha, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. However, they have since parted ways. He entered Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017. Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie. Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On