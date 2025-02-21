Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor bring glamour to Aadar Jain's wedding, Alia blushes at 'no. 1 Jodi’ comment

Alia and Ranbir attend Aadar Jain's wedding in style

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting married again, this time according to Hindu customs. Alia along with her husband Ranbir joined the ceremony in Mumbai on Friday.

At the outing, Alia epitomised sophistication in a soft pastel pink sequined saree. The intricate drape featured subtle shimmer accents, infusing her overall look with a dash of luxury. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse and a statement necklace. She went with understated makeup and a sleek bun to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Ranbir looked elegant in a rich dark green bandhgala sherwani, paired with crisp white trousers and earthy tan juttis. The sherwani's delicate embroidery added a layer of refinement, complementing Alia's understated ensemble.

As the couple posed for photographers, they were met with cheers and applause, with the paparazzi repeatedly referring to them as the 'no. 1 jodi' of Bollywood, leaving Alia blushing at the compliment.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others, were spotted arriving for the wedding.

More about Aadar and Alekha's love story

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January this year. The couple's love story began to unfold in September last year, when Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha with a romantic seaside proposal. The couple went public with their relationship in November 2023, when Aadar shared a heartwarming photo of them together on social media, affectionately referring to Alekha as the "light of my life”.

Before finding love with Alekha, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. However, they have since parted ways. He entered Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017. Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie. Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor.