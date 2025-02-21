Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's first public appearance together after knife attack

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan join the festivities

Following their intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Goa, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are getting married again, this time according to Hindu customs. On Friday, Kareena and Saif were photographed arriving for the grand wedding ceremony. And the outing marked their return to the spotlight after the recent stabbing incident.

The couple's entry at the venue was met with great enthusiasm. As they arrived at the wedding venue, all eyes were on the duo, with photographers cheering for them.

First, Saif posed solo, with the paparazzi calling him "Nawab Sahab", following which Kareena joined him. The couple exuded elegance and style through their attire.

Kareena stole the show in a red saree, adorned with intricate golden thread and beadwork. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, and merald green jewellery, and kept her hair open, completing the look with a stylish potli bag.

Saif complemented Kareena's stunning outfit with a sleek black bandhgala, paired with white pyjamas and a matching pocket square. Throughout the photo session, the couple held hands and smiled lovingly at each other.

Saif was stabbed six times at their Bandra residence during a burglary attempt on January 16. An arrest has been made in the case, and the actor had to undergo surgeries for knife wounds on his neck and back. Following the incident, the couple have been requesting paparazzi not to click their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

About the couple

Aadar and Alekha got married in Goa in a Christian ceremony, earlier this year in January. The two are all set to tie the knot as per Hindu customs in a few days. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with a proposal by the sea. Aadar and Alekha's relationship became public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar previously dated actor Tara Sutaria. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in August 2020. He debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017. Aadar was last seen in Hello Charlie. Aadar is the youngest son of Kareena’s aunt, Rima Jain, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor.