Alia Bhatt can't stop looking at Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday bash; Vicky Kaushal joins them for pics

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the birthday bash of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday evening in Mumbai. It was also attended by Bhansali's close friends and several members from the industry. The filmmaker turned 62 on Monday. Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his birthday party.

Vicky, Alia, Ranbir attend Bhansali's birthday party

For the event, Alia wore a cream top and matching trousers. She wore heels and also carried a bag. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a blue shirt and white pants. Vicky Kaushal opted for a black full-sleeved T-shirt and matching pants. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a black kurta and white pyjama for the occasion.

Vicky and Ranbir hug at Bhansali's birthday bash

At the birthday venue, the trio posed together for the paparazzi. They were joined by Bhansali too. After Alia and Ranbir hugged Bhansali, Vicky followed suit. He was also seen hugging Ranbir. Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky have collaborated with Bhansali for his next film, Love and War.

About Love and War

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Vicky, Alia and Ranbir's films

Vicky was recently seen in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana. Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It has already minted over ₹400 crore at worldwide box office.

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline.