Triptii Dimri shows just how much you have to sweat in the gym to burn off ‘two plate momos’

Winter or summer, the cosy, gastronomic hug of a momo, stuffed with delicious fillings and dipped in savoury chutney, has the compelling force to turn the best of the fitness enthusiasts into the biggest foodie. It turns out even the Bollywood stars are not immune to the siren call of irresistible momos. But every plate of momo comes with a price. Triptii Dimri's intense workout routine post-momo meals includes 4 intense exercises.(PC: Instagram/@tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri gave momo fans a big reality check as she dropped her intense workout routine, burning off the calories from momos.

Triptii Dimri's workout routine

Triptii Dimri sweated it out and set fitness goals for your cheat day. The Bad Newz actor could be seen doing a set of exercises that tested her flexibility, endurance and core strength.

Triptii Dimri did these workouts in the video:

Plank with medicine ball tap: Triptii Dimri engaged her core strength as she moved backwards in a plank position, tapping the medicine ball.

Butterfly sitting pose with dumbells: Triptii sat in the butterfly pose and used dumbbells that stretched and worked on the inner thigh muscles. This butterfly sitting pose is also known as Baddha Konasana.

Balanced split: By holding onto the door frame for balance, she did a split that targeted her hamstrings.

Frog leap: Triptii also did a frog leap workout, which appeared intense as she jumped forward in a crawl position.

How do momos affect your health?

Momos are tempting, but every bite comes with a full blown workout to shed those calories. (Chef Kunal Kapur)

Momo is the go-to comfort food, but it's not exactly comforting for your health with its adverse effects. Tragically for foodies, the problem is not just the loaded calories, but also serious health conditions.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Suparna Mukherjee, In-charge, Clinical Nutrition Department, Narayana Health City Bangalore, explained the health consequences and said, “Eating too much momos, a popular dumpling dish, can have various negative impacts on adults. Excess consumption of momos can contribute to weight gain and lead to obesity, which increases the risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Moreover, momos are often made with refined flour, which can spike blood sugar levels rapidly and be harmful for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.”

Additionally, she mentioned digestive issues like bloating and indigestion as part of the aftermath.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.